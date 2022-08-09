NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Lowered to Hold at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum lowered shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $180.00 target price on the computer hardware maker’s stock, down from their prior target price of $210.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. New Street Research upgraded NVIDIA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Cowen lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $310.00 price target (down previously from $410.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $247.09.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $177.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $140.55 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $168.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.70, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.65.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.29%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 6,879 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 8,920 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,624,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $270,000. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

