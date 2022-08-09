NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Position Boosted by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,849 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $492,516,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at $250,668,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,341,781 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $5,316,790,000 after purchasing an additional 764,512 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at $122,309,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 52.6% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,203,800 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $223,810,000 after purchasing an additional 415,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $179.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $167.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.45. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $140.33 and a fifty-two week high of $239.91.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.50. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 49.45% and a net margin of 19.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.90%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NXPI. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.95.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

