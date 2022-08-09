Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $55.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Open Lending from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Open Lending from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Open Lending from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stephens downgraded Open Lending from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.89.

Open Lending Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LPRO opened at $11.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19 and a beta of 0.66. Open Lending has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $42.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 17.78 and a quick ratio of 17.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Open Lending

Open Lending ( NASDAQ:LPRO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $52.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.40 million. Open Lending had a return on equity of 28.54% and a net margin of 21.02%. The business’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Analysts expect that Open Lending will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPRO. True Wind Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Open Lending in the 4th quarter valued at about $169,615,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Open Lending by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 16,086,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,801 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Open Lending by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,603,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,307 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Open Lending during the first quarter worth approximately $22,345,000. Finally, Hound Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Open Lending during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,531,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

About Open Lending

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and non-bank auto finance companies and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

