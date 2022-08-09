Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Price Target Lowered to $2.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $2.50 to $2.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 44.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

PRTY stock opened at $1.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.24 million, a P/E ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.32, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.13. Party City Holdco has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $9.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.71.

Party City Holdco ( NYSE:PRTY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 68.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Party City Holdco will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Party City Holdco by 221.6% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 7,719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Party City Holdco in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Party City Holdco in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Party City Holdco in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Party City Holdco in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Party City Holdco Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party goods worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

