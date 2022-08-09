Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday.

PNR has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho cut their target price on Pentair from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Pentair in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Pentair from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pentair from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Pentair from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.92.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair Stock Up 2.6 %

PNR stock opened at $50.36 on Monday. Pentair has a twelve month low of $43.60 and a twelve month high of $80.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.40 and a 200 day moving average of $52.41.

Pentair Announces Dividend

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Pentair will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pentair

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNR. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in Pentair by 280.4% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in Pentair during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Pentair by 58.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Pentair by 5,262.4% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,829,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795,202 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pentair during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pentair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.