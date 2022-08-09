Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Sold by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 79,440 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Pentair worth $7,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Pentair in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,852,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 52,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after acquiring an additional 9,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $50.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.10. Pentair plc has a 52 week low of $43.60 and a 52 week high of $80.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.41.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Pentair had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.93%.

PNR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $57.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.92.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

