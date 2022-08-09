Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Sells 117 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,563 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 2.2% of Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NS Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $117.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The company has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $155.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.93. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.88 and a 1-year high of $151.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $27.26 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $155.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total value of $4,114,981.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,484 shares in the company, valued at $2,185,733. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,298.63, for a total transaction of $96,542.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,714,682.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total value of $4,114,981.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,352 shares of company stock worth $15,690,955 over the last 90 days. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.