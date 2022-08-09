Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.70.

Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $17.60 on Monday. Physicians Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.07 and a fifty-two week high of $19.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 50.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 262.86%.

In other news, Director Pamela Shelley-Kessler acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $50,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $50,430. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 36,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 8.3% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 3.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 4.1% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

