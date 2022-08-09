Post (NYSE:POST) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on POST. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Post in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Post from $84.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Post from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $88.60.

Shares of NYSE:POST opened at $90.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.61. Post has a 12 month low of $62.83 and a 12 month high of $91.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.58.

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Post had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 3.40%. Post’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Post will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $394,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,164.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $394,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,164.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory L. Curl sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total transaction of $328,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,306,123.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,250 shares of company stock worth $743,390 over the last ninety days. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Post in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Post in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Post in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 148.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

