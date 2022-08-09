Post (NYSE:POST) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also commented on POST. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Post in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Post from $84.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Post from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $88.60.
Shares of NYSE:POST opened at $90.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.61. Post has a 12 month low of $62.83 and a 12 month high of $91.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.58.
In related news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $394,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,164.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $394,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,164.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory L. Curl sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total transaction of $328,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,306,123.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,250 shares of company stock worth $743,390 over the last ninety days. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Post in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Post in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Post in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 148.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.
Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.
