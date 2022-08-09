Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Holdings Trimmed by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its position in shares of Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) by 27.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,732 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.07% of Precision Drilling worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 274,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,721,000 after buying an additional 77,800 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the 4th quarter valued at $193,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the 1st quarter valued at $400,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the 1st quarter valued at $566,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. 43.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$82.50 to C$115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$85.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.00.

NYSE:PDS opened at $63.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $860.07 million, a PE ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 2.40. Precision Drilling Co. has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $87.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.57.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

