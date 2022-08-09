Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.26, RTT News reports. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 12.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of PFG stock opened at $68.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.90. The firm has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.36. Principal Financial Group has a 1 year low of $60.97 and a 1 year high of $80.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Principal Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 43.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Principal Financial Group

In other Principal Financial Group news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $710,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,633,603. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 85.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.40.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Further Reading

