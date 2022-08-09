Processa Pharmaceuticals (PCSA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 11th. Analysts expect Processa Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter.

Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04.

Processa Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of PCSA opened at $3.14 on Tuesday. Processa Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $8.99. The company has a market cap of $49.65 million, a P/E ratio of -3.92 and a beta of -0.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Processa Pharmaceuticals

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PCSA. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug products for the treatment of patients with unmet medical needs in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PCS499, an oral tablet that is in Phase 2B clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative and non-ulcerative necrobiosis lipoidica, a chronic disfiguring condition.

See Also

