Prospera Financial Services Inc Invests $55,000 in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BYND. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 36,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter worth about $2,073,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 33,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 3,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BYND opened at $39.31 on Tuesday. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $134.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.60, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a current ratio of 9.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.11.

Beyond Meat ( NASDAQ:BYND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.35). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 71.78% and a negative return on equity of 262.32%. The company had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. Beyond Meat’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BYND shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Beyond Meat from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Beyond Meat from $29.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen reduced their price target on Beyond Meat from $42.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beyond Meat presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.35.

Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

