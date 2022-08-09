Provident Financial plc Declares Dividend of GBX 5 (LON:PFG)

Provident Financial plc (LON:PFG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share on Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Provident Financial Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Provident Financial stock opened at GBX 195.50 ($2.36) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 209.76 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 256.97. The company has a market cap of £496.23 million and a P/E ratio of 478.05. The company has a current ratio of 32.18, a quick ratio of 32.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 300.32. Provident Financial has a 1 year low of GBX 3.55 ($0.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 383.80 ($4.64).

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Shore Capital lowered Provident Financial to a “house stock” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 410 ($4.95) target price on shares of Provident Financial in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 342.75 ($4.14).

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank and Moneybarn segments. It offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products. The company also provides vehicle finance for cars, motorbikes, and light commercial vehicles.

