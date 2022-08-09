Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Public Storage from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Public Storage from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Public Storage from $375.00 to $365.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Public Storage from $390.00 to $336.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Public Storage from $398.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $366.08.
Public Storage Stock Up 1.4 %
PSA stock opened at $335.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $316.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $347.20. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $292.32 and a fifty-two week high of $421.76.
Public Storage Company Profile
Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.
