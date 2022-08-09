Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Public Storage from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI set a $348.00 price objective on Public Storage in a research report on Monday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Public Storage from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Public Storage from $410.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Public Storage from $465.00 to $369.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $366.08.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage Stock Up 1.4 %

PSA stock opened at $335.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $316.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $347.20. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $292.32 and a fifty-two week high of $421.76.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Public Storage

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.14%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in Public Storage by 180.0% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 78.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.