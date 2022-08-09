Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on QTWO. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Q2 from $125.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Q2 from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Q2 from $94.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Q2 from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Q2 from $90.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Q2 currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $71.92.

Q2 stock opened at $45.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.22 and a beta of 1.54. Q2 has a fifty-two week low of $34.42 and a fifty-two week high of $92.34.

In other news, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 2,593 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $104,368.25. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 69,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,782,724. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Q2 by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Q2 by 39.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Q2 by 10.7% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Q2 by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Q2 by 13.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.

