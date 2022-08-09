Quadrant Capital Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Penske Automotive Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,746,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,220,000 after purchasing an additional 22,594 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Penske Automotive Group by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,591,000 after purchasing an additional 56,361 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Penske Automotive Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 96,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Penske Automotive Group by 364.2% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,795,000 after purchasing an additional 57,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth about $7,733,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.25.

Penske Automotive Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PAG opened at $116.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.48 and a 12-month high of $123.60. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.23.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 34.68% and a net margin of 5.28%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.47 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 17.94 EPS for the current year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is currently 11.02%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Barr sold 5,000 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total value of $580,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,448.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

