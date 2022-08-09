Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 543 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 58.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rollins by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its holdings in Rollins by 17.0% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Rollins by 0.3% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 136,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,769,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Rollins by 16.8% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Rollins by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. 38.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rollins alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ROL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Rollins from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Rollins in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Rollins

Rollins Trading Up 0.5 %

In other news, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 500,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total value of $18,865,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 221,131,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,343,302,285.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Gary W. Rollins sold 325,842 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total value of $12,215,816.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 220,805,944 shares in the company, valued at $8,278,014,840.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 500,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total value of $18,865,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 221,131,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,343,302,285.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROL stock opened at $37.78 on Tuesday. Rollins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $40.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.39 and a beta of 0.59.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.70%.

Rollins Profile

(Get Rating)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.