Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $48,000 Position in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) by 216.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 690 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in ESCO Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $712,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,136,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,920 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 446 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,556 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESCO Technologies stock opened at $77.49 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.22. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.03 and a 1 year high of $96.01.

ESCO Technologies ( NYSE:ESE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.02. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $219.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

