Quadrant Capital Group LLC Increases Position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Livent were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Livent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Livent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Livent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Livent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Livent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Stock Up 5.4 %

Livent stock opened at $26.00 on Tuesday. Livent Co. has a twelve month low of $19.35 and a twelve month high of $34.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.27 and a beta of 2.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. Livent had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 18.36%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Livent Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LTHM has been the subject of several research reports. CICC Research initiated coverage on Livent in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.30 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Livent from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Cowen upgraded Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Livent from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Livent from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.56.

About Livent

(Get Rating)

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

Further Reading

