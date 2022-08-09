Quadrant Capital Group LLC Increases Stake in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 927 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the first quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

SANM stock opened at $49.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.99. Sanmina Co. has a 12 month low of $35.06 and a 12 month high of $50.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.15 and its 200 day moving average is $41.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sanmina Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SANM. StockNews.com raised shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Sanmina from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

