Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 966 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 107.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vontier were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNT. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Vontier during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vontier alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VNT. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Vontier from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Vontier from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Vontier Stock Performance

VNT stock opened at $24.53 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.11 and its 200-day moving average is $25.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. Vontier Co. has a twelve month low of $21.16 and a twelve month high of $37.08.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $776.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.00 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 97.01% and a net margin of 16.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Vontier’s payout ratio is presently 3.21%.

Vontier Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.