Quadrant Capital Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 437.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPSC. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 151.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 153.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 274 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 602.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 892 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 30.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

SPS Commerce Price Performance

NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $130.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.80 and a beta of 0.77. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.41 and a 1 year high of $174.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $109.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.95 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 11.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SPSC. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on SPS Commerce from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on SPS Commerce from $210.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.50.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.