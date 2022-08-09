Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 174 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INGR. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 140.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 6,450.0% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingredion

In other Ingredion news, VP Valdirene Bastos-Evans sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total transaction of $167,448.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,710. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Ingredion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

NYSE INGR opened at $90.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.77. Ingredion Incorporated has a one year low of $81.25 and a one year high of $101.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

