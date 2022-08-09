Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires 636,311 Shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT – Get Rating) by 125.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,144,324 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 636,311 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.11% of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock worth $6,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 4th quarter worth $123,000. 20.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Shares of MBT stock opened at $5.50 on Tuesday. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 52-week low of $5.34 and a 52-week high of $10.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.71, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.50 and a 200-day moving average of $5.82.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 469.07%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, internet access, broadband, pay TV, and various value-added services through wireless and fixed lines; fintech services; and B2B cloud, and digital solutions, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

