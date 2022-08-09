Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires Shares of 57,302 Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 57,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,210,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,328.5% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,585,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $488,944,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530,810 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,749,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $318,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,448 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,272,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,423,682,000 after purchasing an additional 970,944 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 502.6% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 760,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,446,000 after buying an additional 634,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $72,672,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $98.20 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.35. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $86.63 and a 12-month high of $116.71.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

