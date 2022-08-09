Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Grows Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,483 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $6,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,472,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $338,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 29,456 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,937,000 after acquiring an additional 5,819 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total transaction of $1,014,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,028. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $191.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $166.49 and a 52 week high of $241.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.78.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.02. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.29% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSCO. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Tractor Supply to $250.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $246.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.53.

About Tractor Supply

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.