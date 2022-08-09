Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Grows Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,483 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $6,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,472,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $338,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 29,456 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,937,000 after acquiring an additional 5,819 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.
In other Tractor Supply news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total transaction of $1,014,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,028. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.02. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.29% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.62%.
A number of research firms have weighed in on TSCO. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Tractor Supply to $250.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $246.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.53.
Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
