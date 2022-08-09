Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $6.14 Million Stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) by 703.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 111,136 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.12% of Tower Semiconductor worth $6,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crabel Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $7,707,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at about $2,378,000. Vazirani Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at about $5,720,000. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 16.2% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 6,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at about $2,009,000.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

NASDAQ TSEM opened at $47.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.87. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a twelve month low of $26.59 and a twelve month high of $49.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 1.04.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $421.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.45 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, other Asia countries, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

