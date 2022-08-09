Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $6.22 Million Stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 409.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,148 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,215 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.10% of Popular worth $6,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Popular by 6.4% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Popular by 1.8% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 13,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Popular by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in Popular by 7.2% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 5,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in Popular by 485.0% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Popular Stock Up 0.2 %

BPOP stock opened at $76.31 on Tuesday. Popular, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $99.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.96.

Popular Announces Dividend

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.25. Popular had a net margin of 31.09% and a return on equity of 15.87%. The firm had revenue of $681.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Popular’s payout ratio is currently 19.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director C Kim Goodwin sold 8,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $652,727.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,143,963.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director C Kim Goodwin sold 8,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $652,727.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,143,963.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Beatriz Castellvi sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $160,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,551,309.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on BPOP. StockNews.com raised shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Popular to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.60.

Popular Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

See Also

