Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $6.34 Million Stock Holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 1,208.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,412 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.05% of Lamar Advertising worth $6,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the first quarter valued at about $7,008,000. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 9.2% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 4,363.6% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 12,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 106,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,334,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the first quarter valued at about $1,470,000. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

Shares of LAMR stock opened at $102.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.37 and a 200-day moving average of $103.51. Lamar Advertising has a one year low of $83.96 and a one year high of $124.32.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 23.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is currently 106.90%.

Insider Activity at Lamar Advertising

In related news, Director Anna Reilly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $901,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,158,327.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 14.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LAMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lamar Advertising from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup raised Lamar Advertising from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Lamar Advertising from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

