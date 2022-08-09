Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lessened its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 57.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,617 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Booking were worth $6,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BKNG. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $2,460.00 to $2,360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,390.00 to $2,270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,579.86.

In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,306,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,306,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total transaction of $400,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,639,663. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 470 shares of company stock valued at $952,060. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Booking stock opened at $1,955.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $77.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,669.34 and a 1 year high of $2,715.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,926.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,137.95.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 62.69%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.55) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 98.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

