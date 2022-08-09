Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New $7.31 Million Investment in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 68,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,311,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.07% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 332.9% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 878,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,919,000 after buying an additional 675,688 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1,766.3% in the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 479,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,405,000 after buying an additional 453,624 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,028,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 544,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,169,000 after buying an additional 152,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,318,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

HDV stock opened at $102.22 on Tuesday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $93.48 and a 1 year high of $110.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.21.

