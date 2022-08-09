Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases 76,918 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 113.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,918 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.12% of Bank OZK worth $6,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OZK. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 516,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,044,000 after purchasing an additional 220,310 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 376,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,523,000 after purchasing an additional 172,005 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 438,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,404,000 after purchasing an additional 120,575 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in Bank OZK during the first quarter worth $5,121,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,409,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,116,000 after acquiring an additional 80,551 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OZK. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Bank OZK to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Bank OZK to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Bank OZK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank OZK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Bank OZK Stock Performance

OZK opened at $40.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.54. Bank OZK has a 1-year low of $34.79 and a 1-year high of $51.39. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.47.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. Bank OZK had a net margin of 45.73% and a return on equity of 12.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.84%.

Bank OZK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OZK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.