Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Sells 2,257 Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 234,621 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 2,257 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of Range Resources worth $7,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 223.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,093,208 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $108,642,000 after acquiring an additional 4,209,030 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 499.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,000,551 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $35,670,000 after buying an additional 1,666,788 shares during the period. Georgetown University bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,832,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,786,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the first quarter valued at about $11,669,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Range Resources news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $50,304.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,936.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Range Resources news, SVP David P. Poole sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $2,776,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 753,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,619,360.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $50,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,685 shares in the company, valued at $335,936.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,394,179 over the last three months. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RRC has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Range Resources from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Range Resources from $24.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Range Resources to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “assumes” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

RRC opened at $30.10 on Tuesday. Range Resources Co. has a one year low of $12.37 and a one year high of $37.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.14.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.15. Range Resources had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 56.92%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Range Resources’s revenue was up 181.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Range Resources Co. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

