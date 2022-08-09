Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Sells 502,600 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 79.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 130,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 502,600 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.06% of CubeSmart worth $6,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CubeSmart by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,598,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,172,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,368,608 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,344,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 264.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,690,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676,419 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in CubeSmart by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,105,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $464,736,000 after purchasing an additional 906,388 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CubeSmart by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,824,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,844,000 after purchasing an additional 595,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CUBE shares. Raymond James raised shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet downgraded CubeSmart from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America raised CubeSmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on CubeSmart from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $58.00 price target on CubeSmart in a report on Monday, June 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

CUBE stock opened at $48.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 44.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.02 and its 200-day moving average is $47.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $38.67 and a 1 year high of $57.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 160.75%.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

