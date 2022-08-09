Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 66,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,551,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.07% of DaVita as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,398,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 9,555 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DaVita in the 4th quarter worth $1,607,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in DaVita by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DVA opened at $88.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.69, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.41. DaVita Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.97 and a 52-week high of $134.47. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.97.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.21. DaVita had a return on equity of 84.69% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. DaVita’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on DaVita from $128.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

In other DaVita news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 2,320 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total value of $226,014.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 2,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total transaction of $226,014.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael David Staffieri purchased 20,000 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,554,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 61,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,754,463. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

