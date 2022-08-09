Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Just Eat Takeaway.com (JTKWY)

Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC: JTKWY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/8/2022 – Just Eat Takeaway.com was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

8/4/2022 – Just Eat Takeaway.com was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

7/19/2022 – Just Eat Takeaway.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 2,550 ($30.81) to GBX 1,660 ($20.06).

7/19/2022 – Just Eat Takeaway.com had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,413 ($17.07) to GBX 1,427 ($17.24).

7/1/2022 – Just Eat Takeaway.com had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,446 ($17.47) to GBX 1,413 ($17.07).

6/30/2022 – Just Eat Takeaway.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 5,000 ($60.42) to GBX 3,900 ($47.12).

6/29/2022 – Just Eat Takeaway.com is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

JTKWY stock opened at $3.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.56. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a twelve month low of $2.62 and a twelve month high of $19.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in Canada, the United States, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Switzerland, Slovakia, the Netherlands, Australia, Bulgaria, France, Israel, Italy, New Zealand, Portugal, Romania, and Spain, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

