Regulus Therapeutics (RGLS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.50). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.80) EPS. On average, analysts expect Regulus Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Regulus Therapeutics alerts:

Regulus Therapeutics Trading Up 9.9 %

Shares of RGLS opened at $1.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 12.32, a current ratio of 12.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.52. Regulus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $8.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regulus Therapeutics

RGLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RGLS. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $8,656,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 648,121 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 498.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 111,100 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 50,518 shares in the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Regulus Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Regulus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regulus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.