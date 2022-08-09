Regulus Therapeutics (RGLS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.50). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.80) EPS. On average, analysts expect Regulus Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Regulus Therapeutics Trading Up 9.9 %
Shares of RGLS opened at $1.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 12.32, a current ratio of 12.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.52. Regulus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $8.72.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RGLS. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $8,656,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 648,121 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 498.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 111,100 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 50,518 shares in the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.
