Relmada Therapeutics (RLMD) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 11th. Analysts expect Relmada Therapeutics to post earnings of ($1.30) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Relmada Therapeutics Stock Up 5.0 %
RLMD stock opened at $27.50 on Tuesday. Relmada Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $15.73 and a twelve month high of $30.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $824.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.54.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Sergio Traversa sold 16,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total transaction of $306,309.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,698,246.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Relmada Therapeutics
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Relmada Therapeutics from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th.
Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile
Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders. Its lead product candidate is Esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, and REL-1017), a new chemical entity and N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the adjunctive or monotherapy treatment of major depressive disorder in adults.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Relmada Therapeutics (RLMD)
- Home Depot, Lowe’s On Track To Grow 2022 Earnings
- Could Smaller be Better for Investors in Norwegian Cruise Lines?
- Walmart Or Target: Which Is The Stronger Stock?
- Can Etsy Continue to Thrive After the Pandemic?
- Volume Surges Spark Turnarounds for These 3 Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Relmada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relmada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.