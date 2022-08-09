Relmada Therapeutics (RLMD) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 11th. Analysts expect Relmada Therapeutics to post earnings of ($1.30) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Relmada Therapeutics Stock Up 5.0 %

RLMD stock opened at $27.50 on Tuesday. Relmada Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $15.73 and a twelve month high of $30.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $824.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.54.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sergio Traversa sold 16,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total transaction of $306,309.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,698,246.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Relmada Therapeutics

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 491.9% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 123,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,326,000 after acquiring an additional 102,410 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $202,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 10.1% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 37.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 445,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,026,000 after acquiring an additional 122,163 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $247,000. 76.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Relmada Therapeutics from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders. Its lead product candidate is Esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, and REL-1017), a new chemical entity and N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the adjunctive or monotherapy treatment of major depressive disorder in adults.

