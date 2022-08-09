Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Five Below, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Five Below in a research note issued on Sunday, August 7th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.81. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Five Below’s current full-year earnings is $4.91 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Five Below’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.75 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.00 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on FIVE. Truist Financial cut their price target on Five Below from $155.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Gordon Haskett lowered Five Below from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Five Below to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on Five Below from $205.00 to $187.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Five Below from $240.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.32.

Five Below stock opened at $141.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.84. Five Below has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $237.86.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $639.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.73 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIVE. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Five Below by 238.2% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Five Below by 93.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Five Below by 2,876.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Five Below in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

