Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $5.80 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRR OpCo LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 22.1% in the first quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 13,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% in the first quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.6% in the first quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 200,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,512,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.9% in the first quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.89.

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $170.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $186.69. The firm has a market cap of $447.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

