Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) had its price objective boosted by Oppenheimer from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Restaurant Brands International from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.73.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Down 0.6 %

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $59.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of $46.68 and a 1-year high of $65.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 34.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,576,911 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,194,262,000 after purchasing an additional 100,145 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 15,784,671 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $954,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,706 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,222,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $596,912,000 after purchasing an additional 595,536 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,564,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $325,621,000 after purchasing an additional 49,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,878,000. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

Featured Articles

