Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Revolve Group from $50.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen lowered their target price on Revolve Group from $52.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wedbush downgraded Revolve Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Revolve Group from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Revolve Group from $53.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Revolve Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $41.89.
Revolve Group stock opened at $29.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.74 and its 200 day moving average is $40.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 2.20. Revolve Group has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $89.60.
Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.
