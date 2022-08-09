Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Revolve Group from $50.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen lowered their target price on Revolve Group from $52.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wedbush downgraded Revolve Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Revolve Group from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Revolve Group from $53.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Revolve Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $41.89.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

Revolve Group Price Performance

Revolve Group stock opened at $29.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.74 and its 200 day moving average is $40.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 2.20. Revolve Group has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $89.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revolve Group

About Revolve Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 118,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,254,000 after acquiring an additional 29,027 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Revolve Group by 134.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Revolve Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Revolve Group by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 26,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 121,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,519,000 after purchasing an additional 7,868 shares in the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.