Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Price Target Increased to $62.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RBA. StockNews.com cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Price Performance

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at $68.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.18. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 12-month low of $48.65 and a 12-month high of $76.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Increases Dividend

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( NYSE:RBA Get Rating ) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $393.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.15 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is currently 37.88%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the second quarter valued at $344,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the second quarter worth about $336,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the second quarter worth about $314,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 188.5% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 53,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 34,782 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 84.8% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 489,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,814,000 after acquiring an additional 224,400 shares during the period. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.