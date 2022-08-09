Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Rating Increased to Buy at TD Securities

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) was upgraded by research analysts at TD Securities to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$87.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on Rogers Communications from C$83.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.67.
Rogers Communications Trading Up 2.9 %
NYSE RCI opened at $44.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.44. Rogers Communications has a 52 week low of $42.94 and a 52 week high of $64.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.
Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.
