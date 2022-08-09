Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Rating Increased to Buy at TD Securities

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) was upgraded by research analysts at TD Securities to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$87.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on Rogers Communications from C$83.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.67.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Rogers Communications Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE RCI opened at $44.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.44. Rogers Communications has a 52 week low of $42.94 and a 52 week high of $64.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 427,851 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $20,379,000 after buying an additional 9,109 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $733,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $12,211,000. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 212,218 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,082,000 after buying an additional 41,722 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.73% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.