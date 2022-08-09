Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Upgraded by TD Securities to “Buy”

TD Securities upgraded shares of Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded Rogers Communications from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Rogers Communications from C$90.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $76.67.

NYSE RCI opened at $44.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.44. Rogers Communications has a 52 week low of $42.94 and a 52 week high of $64.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.3884 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Rogers Communications in the fourth quarter worth $168,909,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,028,468 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $429,508,000 after buying an additional 1,531,445 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,531,602 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $143,583,000 after buying an additional 1,119,538 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,151,634 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $235,368,000 after buying an additional 1,055,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,179,321 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $103,534,000 after buying an additional 869,617 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.73% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

