Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 16,588 Shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 59,742 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 16,588 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.30% of Encore Wire worth $6,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Encore Wire during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Encore Wire during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Encore Wire during the first quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Encore Wire during the first quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

WIRE opened at $122.89 on Tuesday. Encore Wire Co. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $151.64. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.14.

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $10.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.14 by $5.57. Encore Wire had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 49.46%. The firm had revenue of $838.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Encore Wire Co. will post 26.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.23%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WIRE. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Encore Wire from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. The company's products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

