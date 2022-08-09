Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 814 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Ryder System worth $3,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HG Vora Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 130.8% in the 4th quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $247,290,000 after buying an additional 1,700,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,731,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 375,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,650,000 after buying an additional 155,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,723,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $142,050,000 after buying an additional 125,411 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Ryder System
In other news, EVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total value of $213,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,493.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Ryder System Stock Performance
NYSE:R opened at $79.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.67. Ryder System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.71 and a fifty-two week high of $93.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.04.
Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.69. Ryder System had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 14.82 EPS for the current year.
Ryder System Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This is a boost from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.61%.
About Ryder System
Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.
See Also
