SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Acquired by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $5,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 331.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 95 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

SBA Communications stock opened at $344.98 on Tuesday. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $286.41 and a 52 week high of $391.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.80 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $323.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $328.95.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $652.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.30 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. Research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.05, for a total transaction of $338,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,884 shares in the company, valued at $8,073,986.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other SBA Communications news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.05, for a total transaction of $338,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,884 shares in the company, valued at $8,073,986.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 30,000 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.07, for a total transaction of $10,322,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,787,648.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,912 shares of company stock worth $13,038,108 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $389.00 to $361.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on SBA Communications from $373.00 to $382.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $385.88.

SBA Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

Featured Articles

